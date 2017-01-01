Find meaning in your data

Once you've been tracking your tags for a few weeks, Exist can find you some correlations. Discover what makes it easier or harder to stick to healthy habits. Find out how or particular foods affect your sleep and mood. Figure out what triggers your medical symptoms, or how medications affect your productivity. Exist can even uncover what happens when you don't track a tag. From your social media habits to how active you are, Exist will look for correlations between your tags and everything else. You do the tracking, Exist finds the trends.