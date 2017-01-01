Tag your life with Exist
Track anything you can think of
Custom tracking lets you create a tag for anything you want to track. You can make tags for the names of people you spend time with, places you go, hobbies and habits, medications, or medical symptoms. We'll start you off with some suggestions for commonly-used tags, but you can track whatever's most meaningful to you.
It's more than a feeling, or several feelings
Custom tracking lets you add personal, subjective data to your Exist account that can't be automatically tracked by any other app. With our built-in mood tracking you can rate each day and add a note about what happened, but combined with custom tracking you can find out even more about how you feel. Find out what makes you. Learn how your sleep is affected when you're . See what a day looks like.
Run experiments
If you don't want to track a custom tag anymore, you can delete it entirely from your Exist account. This makes custom tracking perfect for running experiments. Make a tag for something you're testing, and after a few weeks Exist will show you what it's uncovered. When you're done testing, delete the tag and move on.
Find meaning in your data
Once you've been tracking your tags for a few weeks, Exist can find you some correlations. Discover what makes it easier or harder to stick to healthy habits. Find out howor particular foods affect your sleep and mood. Figure out what triggers your medical symptoms, or how medications affect your productivity. Exist can even uncover what happens when you don't track a tag. From your social media habits to how active you are, Exist will look for correlations between your tags and everything else. You do the tracking, Exist finds the trends.
Sign up now
Unlimited services, data points, and insights.
Use Exist on web, Android, and iOS.
Start your free 30-day trial, then pay US$6 per month.